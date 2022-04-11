Gauzy, a true pioneer of nanotechnology for light control, is the only material science company in the world developing, manufacturing, and marketing two of the three active smart glass technologies: SPD and Liquid Crystal for diverse industries, and various ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) for vehicles across the automotive industry

Significant development potential given the numerous high value-added applications in everyday life for Gauzy products, such as driver and passenger safety in automotive with ADAS technologies, and the possibility of instantly modulating the transparency or translucency of glass used in automotive and building- wherever windows are installed, while at the same time reducing energy consumption thanks to temperature regulation

Successful completion of an initial investment of US$2 million in Gauzy's Series D funding round joining a prestigious group of investors and industrial partners to support the company's future development

Regulatory News:

Hamilton Global Opportunities plc (ALHGO GB00BMDXQ672) announces that it has successfully completed an initial investment of US$2 million in Israeli company Gauzy, a world leader in smart glass and ADAS technologies.

Gauzy has unique expertise in smart glass technologies, including polymer dispersed liquid crystals and microscopic light absorbing particles. Dedicated to different uses, depending on whether the glass is in contact with the outside or not, and according to the end customers' uses, these nanotechnologies are included within a transparent film positioned between two layers of glass or applied directly to the glass.

Applied to transparent or semi-transparent raw materials such as glass and polycarbonate, these nanotechnologies offer very concrete advantages, such as the possibility of controlling luminosity, through solutions for modulating transparency, opacity and translucency, but also of managing temperature to reduce energy costs. As a result, they benefit from a very strong demand from companies and players in the construction, automotive, and aeronautics industries enhancing sustainability, safety, comfort, and wellbeing. Gauzy is positioned on an important part of the value chain, mastering the upstream stages of research and development up to design, production, and final delivery.

Award winning ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) products are a core offering of the company, and include next generation camera based smart mirrors, motion sensors, and optimized safety gates, for improved on road visibility, blind spot management, eye strain reduction, and protection for public operators.

In order to support its strong development dynamics, and in line with its strategy focused on technology companies with strong potential for profitable and responsible growth, Hamilton Global Opportunities has decided to complete an initial investment of US$2 million in Gauzy's Series D funding round.

Gustavo Perrotta, Founder and CEO of Hamilton Global Opportunities, said: "We are very proud to support Gauzy, whose innovations in nanotechnology applied to glass are revolutionising everyday life, in particular the possibility of modulating the transparency of windows and optimising indoor temperature to reduce the environmental costs of buildings. This company profile corresponds perfectly to our investment policy based on high-potential and responsible innovation, which is why we will continue to develop our investment policy in favour of players of this caliber in order to allow our shareholders to benefit from this type of opportunity, which has been sourced through our extensive network

About Gauzy:

Gauzy Ltd. is a world leading material science company, focused on the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of vision and light control technologies that support safe, sustainable, comfortable, and agile user experiences across various industries.For more information, please visit: gauzy.com

About Hamilton Global Opportunities:

Hamilton Global Opportunities PLC ("HGO") is an investment company listed on the Euronext Growth Market in Paris (ALHGO) focusing on investments in Tech, Fintech and MedTech principally in the United States and Israel. The HGO management team has significant relevant experience in structuring direct investments in the areas above mentioned. For more information, please visit: hamiltongo.eu

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220410005047/en/

