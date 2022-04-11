Anzeige
Montag, 11.04.2022
International Business Machines Corp - Doc re: Form DEFA 14A

International Business Machines Corp - Doc re: Form DEFA 14A

PR Newswire

London, April 8

Company INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

TIDM IBM

Headline Notification of filing of document

The Corporation's Notice of 2022 Annual Meeting and Proxy
Statement on Form DEFA14A dated April 8, 2022 was filed
with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and
subsequently in Luxembourg with the Luxembourg Stock Exchange as the
officially appointed mechanism for the central storage of
regulated information and with the CSSF. The report is available

at www.sec.gov and www.bourse.lu.

