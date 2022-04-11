Anzeige
Montag, 11.04.2022
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.04.2022 | 08:05
110 Leser
Captor Therapeutics Invited to TPD Panel at the 8th Annual LSX World Congress 2022

WROCLAW, Poland, April 11, 2022thAnnual LSX World Congress, taking place in London from 10th to 11th May 2022. Dr. Tom Shepherd, Chief Executive Officer of Captor Therapeutics, will participate in an expert panel discussion focused on Targeted Protein Degradation and will also take part in partnering meetings.

Details of the panel discussion:

  • Title: Making the Undruggable, Druggable - The Exciting Potential of Targeted Protein Degradation
  • Date: Wednesday, 11th May 2022, 3.10 pm BST / 4.10 pm CEST
  • To register for the event, click here (https://www.lsxleaders.com/lsx-world-congress/registration-in-person?hsCtaTracking=d63e31c8-bac3-4ae4-95a9-bed7c00387e1%7C3181a06b-a316-4f5e-b3e5-c52d1e46ebf9)

To request a one-on-one meeting with the Captor team, please contact us at relacje.inwestorskie@captortherapeutics.comor at gvanrenterghem@lifesciadvisors.com.

About Captor Therapeutics

Captor Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on leveraging Targeted Protein Degradation (TPD) technology to discover and develop breakthrough drug candidates in diseases with high unmet medical needs. TPD is a revolutionary approach to developing new drugs that can address novel molecular targets which are deemed "undruggable" with classical drug development approaches, as well as providing additional treatment options for diseases where existing drugs fail to provide optimal medical benefit. Captor is currently developing therapeutics for undertreated severe conditions, including malignancies and autoimmune diseases.

More information on Captor Therapeutics is available at: http://www.captortherapeutics.com

LinkedIn: @CaptorTherapeutics

Twitter: @CaptorTherapeu1

For further information, please contact:

Polish Media and Investor relations:
Point of View
Bartosz Sawulski
+48 694 400 787
captortherapeutics@pov.pl (mailto:captortherapeutics@pov.pl)

International Investor Relations:
LifeSci Advisors
Guillaume van Renterghem
+41 (0)76 735 01 31
gvanrenterghem@lifesciadvisors.com (mailto:gvanrenterghem@lifesciadvisors.com)


