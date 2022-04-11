- (PLX AI) - Societe Generale ceases its activities in Russia and signs an agreement to sell Rosbank and its Russian Insurance subsidiaries to Interros Capital.
- • Societe Generale says impact of the disposal of Rosbank and the Group's Russian insurance activities on the Group's CET1 ratio is expected to be around 20 basis points
- • Societe Generale confirms its distribution policy for the 2021 financial year, with cash dividend of EUR 1.65 per share and share buyback program of EUR 915 million
- • Takes EUR 2 billion write-off of the net book value of the divested activities
- • Takes EUR 1.1 billion exceptional non-cash item with no impact on the Group's capital ratio
