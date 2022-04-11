WANdisco's (WAND's) Q122 trading update demonstrated that the momentum we reported on earlier this year has continued, with bookings and remaining performance obligations (RPO) up significantly to $5.8m (+427% y-o-y) and $14m (+233% y-o-y), respectively. Deals were won across a range of industries and use cases, with computer hardware, telecoms, insurance, and IoT and multi-cloud being key. The company's momentum is in line with our expectation that as WAND continues its transition to a consumption-based model, it should generate more predictable revenues. This is shown by the recent growth in RPO (up 49% from Q421's $9.4m), which measures deferred revenue plus unbilled committed contractual revenues. Our estimates for FY22 may be conservative, especially if WAND continues to build on its momentum, but we leave our forecasts unchanged pending the FY21 results announcement.

