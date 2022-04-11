30x return unlocks capital for reinvestment in new ventures as venture capital platform enters next phase

Crasner Ventures, the early-stage venture capital platform that has pioneered diversity-led investing by supporting female founders and entrepreneurs of diverse heritage, announced today that it has fully exited its stake in global legal recruitment company, Kissoon Carr.

Launched in 2016, Kissoon Carr has since scaled to be a worldwide legal recruitment company working with some of the most prestigious law firms in the world.

The exit which generated a 30x return on the initial investment comes at the end of a fixed five-year venture-debt deal which is believed to be among the first of its kind in the United Kingdom. Following Crasner Ventures' exit, Kissoon Carr will rebrand to become KC Partners.

The 30x returns will be used to continue Crasner Ventures' unrelenting work as a value-added investor, with DE&I at the centre of its investment thesis. The funds will be reinvested in pre-seed fundraises and co-investments into exciting start-ups in the UK, Southeast Asia and Africa, particularly those that sit in Crasner Ventures' core sectors of legal, recruitment, education and financial technology.

Nick Crasner, Founder Chief Investment Officer of Crasner Ventures said "The investment in Kissoon Carr has been a huge success and has embodied our business model of injecting capital, support, energy and contacts to early-stage businesses. We plan to use the capital raised from this exit to continue funding our mission to provide talented people from all walks of life with the platform to succeed.

"The Kissoon name is very dear to my heart. Having dedicated my investment in Kissoon Carr to my late maternal grandfather, I brought his attitude and sophistication to the business. As the company rebrands, I look back with fond memories, having built a business based on family values, trust and integrity qualities not always seen in the fast-paced contingent recruitment industry."

About Crasner Ventures

Crasner Ventures is a venture platform and early-stage investment vehicle focused on supporting female founders and entrepreneurs of diverse heritage. It specialises mainly in fast-growth early-stage technology companies in the recruitment, financial services, education and legal industries. It is an international venture capital platform headquartered in the City of London but operating globally. The experience of its founder, Nick Crasner, growing up all over the world, inspired the firm's investing philosophy of focusing on countries with abundant opportunities but a lack of access to capital. The fund supports entrepreneurs in the United Kingdom, Southeast Asia, and Africa.

