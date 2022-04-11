RepRisk's solution gives customers the ability to access and integrate ESG risk data throughout their systems

RepRisk, a leading ESG data science firm combining machine learning and human intelligence to identify ESG risks, has today announced that its ESG risk data will be available through Google Cloud's data exchange, Analytics Hub, powered by the Crux data integration platform, which is now available in public preview. The offering will provide businesses with the ability to seamlessly access and integrate RepRisk data through their systems and leverage Google BigQuery technology to generate meaningful data insights.

"Alternative data is extremely important in driving responsible financial decision-making and ushering in greater transparency, which is why RepRisk is thrilled to partner with Google Cloud to integrate our ESG data for their Analytics Hub," said Alexandra Mihailescu Cichon, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at RepRisk. "As a pioneer in ESG data, RepRisk has been using AI and machine learning since day one to build the largest dataset on ESG risks. This has provided allocators of capital with more in-depth and holistic ESG insights, and today, users of Google Cloud's Analytics Hub can seamlessly access, integrate, and leverage our data throughout their operations."

"Having seamless access to ESG risk data is critical to business strategies today," said Manvinder Singh, Director, Partnerships at Google Cloud. "With its datasets now available on Analytics Hub, RepRisk is enabling customers with rich ESG data that, when used alongside Google Cloud capabilities in AI, ML, and analytics, can power data-driven insights across their organizations."

To learn more about RepRisk's partnership with Google Cloud, please visit www.reprisk.com. Get started with Analytics Hub on Google Cloud here.

About RepRisk

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Switzerland, RepRisk is a pioneer in ESG data science that leverages the combination of AI and machine learning with human intelligence to systematically analyze public information and identify material ESG risks. RepRisk's flagship product, the RepRisk ESG Risk Platform, is the world's largest and most comprehensive due diligence database on ESG and business conduct risks, with expertise in 23 languages and coverage of 190,000+ public and private companies and 50,000+ infrastructure projects. For more than a decade, the world's leading financial institutions and corporations have trusted RepRisk for due diligence and risk management across their operations, business relationships, and investments. Find out more on reprisk.com.

