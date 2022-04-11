Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 11.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
So eine krasse Meldung! Deal mit Google, Amazon, Facebook, Apple oder Microsoft…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 501824 ISIN: GB0009067447 Ticker-Symbol: MTR 
Frankfurt
11.04.22
08:05 Uhr
0,100 Euro
-0,001
-0,99 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MOTHERCARE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOTHERCARE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MOTHERCARE
MOTHERCARE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MOTHERCARE PLC0,100-0,99 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.