11 April 2022

Genel Energy plc

Receipt of payments for KRI oil sales

Genel Energy plc ('Genel' or 'the Company') announces that all payments have now been received from the Kurdistan Regional Government ('KRG') relating to oil sales during December 2021.

Genel's share of those payments is as follows:

(all figures USD million) Payment Tawke 17.3 Tawke override 8.8 Taq Taq 2.5 Sarta 2.2 Receivable recovery 4.6 Total 35.4

Following the receipt of the receivable recovery payment, Genel is now owed USD97 million from the KRG for oil sales from November 2019 to February 2020 and the suspended override from March to December 2020. The reduction from the figure stated on 11 March 2022 is due to the offsetting of payables due to the KRG, as noted in our 2021 full-year results.

For further information, please contact:

Genel Energy +44 20 7659 5100 Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications Vigo Consulting +44 20 7390 0230 Patrick d'Ancona

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Sarta, Taq Taq, and Tawke licences in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, providing financial resilience that allows investment in growth and the payment of a material and progressive dividend. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com.

