

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX) reported first quarter net revenues of $5.18 billion, up 22.8% from prior year. On pro forma basis, net revenues increased 28.8% year-on-year. Atm net revenues were $3.015 billion, up 25.5% on pro forma basis.



For the month of March, net revenues were $1.84 billion, an increase of 23.7% from last year. On pro forma basis, net revenues rose 29.9%. Atm net revenues were $1.08 billion, up 28.5% on pro forma basis.



The company noted that its pro forma basis excludes the 4 disposed China Sites.







