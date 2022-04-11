Anis also joins the Wipro Executive Board

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, announced the appointment of Anis Chenchah as member of the Wipro Executive Board and Chief Executive Officer, APMEA (Asia Pacific, India, Middle East and Africa).

Anis has over two decades of experience in Consulting, IT and Business Process Services. He joins from Capgemini where he was the Global CEO of Capgemini Business Services and member of the Group Executive Committee. Prior to that, Anis held various leadership roles in Capgemini Financial Services across Europe and the Middle East.

"I warmly welcome Anis to Wipro. His appointment is a bold indication of our ambition for exponential growth and leadership in APMEA as we tap into its promising future. With his successful track record of driving high growth in diverse contexts, managing complex transformations and building high-performance teams, Anis is well-positioned to accelerate our success in this strategic market," said Thierry Delaporte, CEO Managing Director, Wipro.

"I admire Wipro's purpose and its extraordinary commitment to social good and am impressed by the effectiveness of its transformation over the past 2 years. It is a privilege to lead Wipro's business in a region that I am deeply passionate about, and to partner with our clients as they accelerate their business and digital transformation," said Anis Chenchah.

Anis holds a Master's degree in Engineering from ENSISA in France.

N S Bala, who has been the CEO of the APMEA Strategic Market Unit for the past year, has decided to move back to the US for personal reasons. We respect his decision to therefore move on from Wipro and want to sincerely thank him, not only for setting a strong foundation in place in APMEA but also for his unstinting contributions to Wipro over the past three decades. We wish him all the best for his next endeavour.

About the APMEA Strategic Market Unit

Wipro has a strong presence and experience across the various regions that comprise APMEA. This market unit plays a strategic role as the 'growth-engine' of the organization, especially with the increasing demand from our customers for comprehensive modernization and digital transformation solutions, deep domain expertise and innovation at scale. In line with our growth ambitions, we continue to invest in localization and building diverse talent, while strengthening our ecosystem partnerships and knowledge of regional demands to meet our clients' expectations.

