- (PLX AI) - Pexip shares fell 5.7% after analysts at Carnegie cut the stock to hold from buy.
- • Price target slashed to NOK 30 from NOK 52
- • Pexip has seen headwinds from delayed hardware deliveries for clients, limited return-to-office demand and churn, Carnegie said
- • Consensus estimate cuts may have not yet bottomed out, the analysts said
- • While Pexip continues to forecast profitability next year, Carnegie believes EBITDA will remain negative also in 2023
