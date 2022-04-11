DJ AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMERGING MARKETS - B: Net Asset Value(s)
AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMERGING MARKETS - B (AUEM) AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMERGING MARKETS - B: Net Asset Value(s) 11-Apr-2022 / 09:27 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMERGING MARKETS - B
DEALING DATE: 08/04/2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 5.2637
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 215614769
CODE: AUEM
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1681045453 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AUEM Sequence No.: 154772 EQS News ID: 1324855 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1324855&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
April 11, 2022 03:27 ET (07:27 GMT)