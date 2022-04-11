ChallengerX Plc - ChallengerX Signs DAMA with NZ Rugby Legend Liam Messam

11 April 2022

ChallengerX plc

("ChallengerX" or the "Company")

ChallengerX Signs Exclusive Digital Asset Monetization Agreement with New Zealand Rugby Legend, Liam Messam.

ChallengerX PLC (AQSE: CXS) announces the signing of a first major athlete-influencer to its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) monetization platform, CXSports.

New Zealand rugby union legend, Liam Messam, has joined CXSports as both a client and a brand ambassador. The famed 38-year-old athlete has earned 43 caps with the illustrious New Zealand All Blacks franchise and is eyeing a professional boxing career post rugby.

With a large and growing base of social influence (400,000+ active followers across all networks), Liam stands to benefit from CXSports' wide-reaching performance-marketing modules designed to drive incremental revenues by leveraging the influencer's global reach on a location-agnostic basis.

"I am excited at the prospect of working with CXSports. I was seduced by the maturity of the platform and the deep commercial sponsorship experience of the founding team. CXSports' monetization solutions provide a concrete and actionable response to what ails us influencers: the lack of credible sponsorship opportunities that can subsidize the content that we publish and pay for. I am looking forward to a long and mutually beneficial journey together," said Liam Messam.

"We are thrilled at the opportunity of working together with an athlete of Liam's caliber", replied Lucas Caneda, COO at ChallengerX plc. "We look forward to meeting and exceeding Liam's expectations when it comes to securing commercial sponsorship opportunities that perfectly align with Liam's personal convictions and belief system."

About ChallengerX PLC:

Listed on the Aquis Stock Exchange in London, ChallengerX plc is a Software-as-a-Service "SaaS 2.0" monetization technology and digital marketing company serving sports clubs, players, sports news sites, and other influencers around the world. Its technology helps its customers, at no additional cost, generate incremental recurring revenues from their existing followers via a proprietary LOPI ("Leverage Other People's Influence) strategy.

ChallengerX also offers bespoke service packages that help clubs develop and build their brand, rapidly grow their base of fans, gain additional higher-end sponsors, and source and sell club merchandise through a club-branded eStore the Company operates on each club's behalf.

This announcement contains information which, prior to its disclosure, constituted inside information as stipulated under Regulation 11 of the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019/310 (as amended).

The directors of ChallengerX accept responsibility for this announcement.

