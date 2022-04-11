Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New trading lot and total outstanding amount issued for bond loan issued by Credit Suisse AG, London Branch on STO Structured Products (149/22)

As of March 14, 2022, following bond loan issued by Credit Suisse AG, London Branch on STO Structured Products will change trading lot and total outstanding amount. ISIN Name Short New trading New total Name lot outstanding amount SE0007897 Credit Suisse AG, CSI GTM SEK 8,200 SEK 803,600 277 London Branch 2608 Please note that the order book will be flushed in connection with the trading lot change. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Nasdaq Stockholm, Issuer Surveillance, iss@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB