Montag, 11.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
WKN: 876800 ISIN: CH0012138530 Ticker-Symbol: CSX 
Lang & Schwarz
11.04.22
11:30 Uhr
7,148 Euro
+0,010
+0,14 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
SMI
GlobeNewswire
11.04.2022 | 10:29
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New trading lot and total outstanding amount issued for bond loan issued by Credit Suisse AG, London Branch on STO Structured Products (149/22)

As of March 14, 2022, following bond loan issued by Credit Suisse AG, London
Branch on STO Structured Products will change trading lot and total outstanding
amount. 

ISIN    Name          Short   New trading  New total      
                  Name    lot      outstanding amount 
SE0007897 Credit Suisse AG,    CSI GTM  SEK 8,200   SEK 803,600     
277     London Branch      2608                    

Please note that the order book will be flushed in connection with the trading
lot change. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Nasdaq
Stockholm, Issuer Surveillance, iss@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
