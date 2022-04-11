

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks fell notably on Monday as investors fretted over the threat to growth from the Russia-Ukraine war, high inflation and rising interest rates.



The European Central Bank is set to hold its latest policy-setting meeting on Thursday. Amid record-high inflation, investors are waiting to see whether policymakers will issue any guidance on future monetary policy.



The ECB's dilemma has been complicated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and Western sanctions against Moscow.



It's also believed that China's worst Covid outbreak may lead to delays and higher prices, which could stall recovery and further add to global inflation.



The benchmark DAX dropped 115 points, or 0.8 percent, to 14,167 after climbing 1.5 percent on Friday.



Rheinmetall AG shares jumped 4.4 percent. The defense company said the British armed forces had ordered a further 100 Boxer armored vehicles.







