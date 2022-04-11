The updated and upgraded public transport app gives power to commuters in emerging markets, who have been underserved by mainstream solutions-until now.

Technology company WhereIsMyTransport has announced groundbreaking updates to its consumer app Rumbo, which has over 500,000 users in Mexico City, Lima, and Bangkok. These new features make Rumbo the only app in its markets to offer:

Complete data: Every formal and informal public transport mode and route.

Reliable results: Data kept fresh by a purpose-built data management platform and in-field teams.

Real-time insights: Alerting users to incidents and disruptions as they happen.

Localisation: By local people, for local people, now enriched by community contributions.

First launched as an Android app leveraging the company's unrivalled mobility and location data, these updates have propelled Rumbo even further ahead of the competition, delivering a vibrant experience designed around the map, as well as new community-centric features:

Interactive maps: Making it easier to get around with tappable new icons for stops, points of interest, disruptions, and routes, as well as static maps accessible even when offline.

Community reports: Richer information for all Rumbo users thanks to community-submitted disruption reports, validated by WhereIsMyTransport.

Alerts: Still the only place for notifications about disruptions on journeys and favourite routes across the city-in real time, and from every mode.

Journey planning: Quicker planning through saved locations, and by interacting with the map for details like directions, cost, routes, and expected time of arrival.

Sharing: Comfort and peace of mind thanks to shareable journey information, including public transport routes and expected time of arrival.

"Rumbo is a one-of-a-kind app, vital for getting our users around sprawling megacities. These new features underline Rumbo's position as the go-to source of public transport information in emerging markets," says Devin de Vries, CEO of WhereIsMyTransport. "This milestone comes as we expand our efforts producing and maintaining exceptional mobility and location data, helping our clients develop new business in high-growth regions, and supporting communities of public transport users who benefit from the insights made possible by this information."

About WhereIsMyTransport

WhereIsMyTransport is an industry-leading technology company and central source of mobility and location data for emerging markets. Working in-field in Africa, Latin America, Southeast Europe, and South and Southeast Asia, WhereIsMyTransport produces and maintains an unrivalled Transit Data, Point of Interest (POI) Data, and Real-Time Alerts offering. The company's data assets improve the public transport experience for its consumer product users, and help clients develop new business in high-growth markets. WhereIsMyTransport started in South Africa, is headquartered in London, and has a globally distributed team.

