The purpose of the DM Lab will be to explore, test and validate business opportunities across the broad dental market, as DentalMonitoring expands its technological leadership as well as its geographical presence in strategic regions, including China and Japan.

The expertise of more than 400 employees around the world, paired with a company culture that champions innovation, allows DentalMonitoring to experiment and build new, impactful solutions transforming the dental industry.

As part of this evolution, Raphaël Pascaud has been appointed Senior Vice President and Executive Director, spearheading this newly created venture, as well as other critical initiatives.

Before joining DentalMonitoring, Pascaud worked for 9 years with Align Technology, where he held various senior leadership roles, his final role being Senior Vice President of Business Development Strategy.

Alexandra Van der Stap was named Chief Growth Officer of the DM Lab. She previously held senior leadership roles in consumer brands such as North Face, and recently as Vice President of Marketing, Strategy Consumer at Align Technology.

Xavier Laniol will also join the lab as Global Head of Commercial Operations. Laniol has spent 27 years in both the pharmaceutical and medical devices sectors. This includes 13 years with Johnson Johnson and most recently a role as Vice President of Southern Europe with Mölnlycke, the global leader in wound care.

DentalMonitoring was started with a simple idea: oral care should be connected and continuous even outside the practice. The company has created the world's first virtual practice platform in dentistry, protected by more than 200 patents, to address rapidly-evolving patient expectations. Thanks to the largest database of dental images in the industry, DentalMonitoring has developed the most advanced and comprehensive doctor-driven AI solutions to help dental professionals provide superior care and a better patient experience. From patient lead engagement and conversion, providing treatment options through AI-generated reporting and advanced smile simulations, to remote monitoring of all types of treatments, DentalMonitoring's unique platforms give dental professionals complete control over streamlined assessments and communication. DentalMonitoring employs more than 400 people across 18 countries and 9 offices, including Paris, Austin, London, Sydney and Hong Kong.

