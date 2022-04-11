3Shape announced that the company has received a jury verdict from the Western District of Texas in the patent case 19-CV-00680 Densys vs. 3Shape. A final decision in the case has not yet been rendered by the Federal District Court.

3Shape remains steadfast in its view that Densys' claims against 3Shape are without merit. 3Shape is now in the process of post-trial briefing and preparing for its appeal.

3Shape states that the patent in question has already expired and so while the company disagrees with the verdict and will appeal if necessary, the ruling will not have any influence on its products or business.

"Without doubt we strongly disagree with this ruling," says Thomas Kirkbak, Head of Litigation Compliance at 3Shape. "We are confident that should the Federal Court's final decision find that 3Shape has infringed Densys' patent, then we will successfully overturn that decision in an appeal."

Densys sued 3Shape in November 2019, alleging that 3Shape infringed its patented imaging technology. The now expired patent relates to acquiring and registering scans using locations and orientations of the intraoral scanner relative to a fixed position in patient's mouth.

Thomas Kirkbak continues: "Innovation is the driving force behind 3Shape and therefore we have always had the utmost respect for patents and intellectual property. We employ over 450 developers and some of the most talented engineers and specialists in the industry who continue to create groundbreaking technology to advance dental care. This ability has made 3Shape a leader, which is supported by our many patent families and numerous industry awards."

