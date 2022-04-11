DJ Lyxor MSCI Water ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Water ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (WATU LN) 11-Apr-2022 / 11:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Water ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 08-Apr-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 55.5876

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 22815590

CODE: WATU LN

ISIN: FR0010527275

