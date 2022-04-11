DJ Lyxor MSCI New Energy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI New Energy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (NRJC LN) 11-Apr-2022 / 11:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI New Energy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 08-Apr-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 19.7758

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 449092

CODE: NRJC LN

ISIN: FR0014002CG3

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: FR0014002CG3 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NRJC LN Sequence No.: 154816 EQS News ID: 1325055 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1325055&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 11, 2022 05:40 ET (09:40 GMT)