DJ Lyxor MSCI China ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI China ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (ASIU LN) 11-Apr-2022 / 11:42 CET/CEST

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI China ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 08-Apr-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 99.4296

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3660525

CODE: ASIU LN

ISIN: LU1900068914

----------------------------------------------------------------------

