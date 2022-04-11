DJ Lyxor Core Global Inflation-Linked 1-10Y Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core Global Inflation-Linked 1-10Y Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist (GISG LN) 11-Apr-2022 / 11:42 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Core Global Inflation-Linked 1-10Y Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist

DEALING DATE: 08-Apr-2022

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 10.3362

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3432157

CODE: GISG LN

ISIN: LU1910940425

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

