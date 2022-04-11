DJ Lyxor Core Global Inflation-Linked 1-10Y Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core Global Inflation-Linked 1-10Y Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (GIST LN) 11-Apr-2022 / 11:42 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Core Global Inflation-Linked 1-10Y Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 08-Apr-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 11.1261

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7396310

CODE: GIST LN

ISIN: LU1910939849

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1910939849 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GIST LN Sequence No.: 154877 EQS News ID: 1325177 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1325177&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 11, 2022 05:42 ET (09:42 GMT)