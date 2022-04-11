DJ Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (TIPA LN) 11-Apr-2022 / 11:44 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 08-Apr-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 22.4709

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3311037

CODE: TIPA LN

ISIN: LU1452600197

ISIN: LU1452600197 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TIPA LN Sequence No.: 154840 EQS News ID: 1325103 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 11, 2022 05:45 ET (09:45 GMT)