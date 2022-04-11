DJ Lyxor S&P Eurozone ESG Dividend Aristocrats (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor S&P Eurozone ESG Dividend Aristocrats (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (EDIV LN) 11-Apr-2022 / 11:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor S&P Eurozone ESG Dividend Aristocrats (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 08-Apr-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 9.2238

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 14029808

CODE: EDIV LN

ISIN: LU0959210781

------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU0959210781 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EDIV LN Sequence No.: 154821 EQS News ID: 1325065 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1325065&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 11, 2022 05:45 ET (09:45 GMT)