DJ Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to USD - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to USD - Acc (MSEU LN) 11-Apr-2022 / 11:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to USD - Acc
DEALING DATE: 08-Apr-2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 172.5855
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 226454
CODE: MSEU LN
ISIN: FR0012399806
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: FR0012399806 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MSEU LN Sequence No.: 154815 EQS News ID: 1325053 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1325053&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
April 11, 2022 05:45 ET (09:45 GMT)