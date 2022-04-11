The Coaches' Voice: THE COACHES' VOICE ACQUIRES SPORT SESSION PLANNER

The Coaches' Voice makes first acquisition as it looks to build the world's largest global community of coaches.

The media and coach-education platform has worked with some of the biggest names in football, including José Mourinho, Diego Simeone , Xavi, Gareth Southgate , Tite, Emma Hayes and Ralf Rangnick.

Sport Session Planner counts Manchester City F.C., Ajax and A.S. Roma among the subscribers to its award-winning training software.

LONDON, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Coaches' Voice has completed the acquisition of Sport Session Planner, the world's premier digital coaching system.

Founded in 2011, Sport Session Planner has grown to be recognised as one of the world's leading software providers in sport, enabling professional and grassroots coaches to generate state-of-the-art 3D session plans online.

Their award-winning software and cloud-based library that enables access to thousands of training plans uploaded by coaches around the globe, is used by coaches of all ages and abilities, and counts some of the biggest professional sports clubs in the world - including Manchester City F.C., Ajax and A.S. Roma - as subscribers.

The Coaches' Voice, co-founded by David Sciama and former Manchester United and Chelsea chief executive Peter Kenyon, launched as an open-access content platform in 2018. It has since established itself as one of the most authoritative and insightful brands in football, building on relationships with some of the game's biggest names to deliver exclusive interviews, masterclasses and unique tactical insights that are regularly shared by some of the world's most prominent digital media outlets. The company's Spanish-language platform, launched in 2019, has further enhanced its wider global standing.

In 2019, the Coaches' Voice Academy launched as a subscription-based online-education platform, offering its community a wealth of high production-value coach-focused content. The package includes exclusive video coaching courses delivered by elite professional and academy football coaches, access to live webinars featuring top-level coaches with Champions League, Premier League and La Liga experience, and a vast library of session plans and practices designed by UEFA-licensed coaches and coach educators.

Commenting on the acquisition, David Sciama, Co-Founder of The Coaches' Voice, said: "Sport Session Planner is widely regarded as the premier digital coaching system worldwide and we are delighted to be acquiring this business and integrating a product that perfectly complements the existing Coaches' Voice offer. We see a perfect opportunity to consolidate the two existing coaching communities and provide an unmatched proposition for coaches at all levels of the game."

"This is a significant moment for The Coaches' Voice as we aim to build the largest online community of football coaches globally. Magnus and the rest of the Sports Session Planner team have built an extensive network within the professional game and global user base provides the opportunity to significantly grow our combined footprint", he added.

Under the terms of the purchase, Sport Session Planner will continue to operate under its current name as a subsidiary of The Coaches' Voice with the company's Founder and Director, Magnus Alford, becoming part of a combined senior leadership team.

Discussing the acquisition, Magnus Alford, added: "The Coaches' Voice have built a brilliant brand and extensive content library with some of the most-recognisable coaches in the history of the game. This is an exciting moment for our business and great news for our users as we join forces and look at the opportunities to provide even more value to our existing offer."

Following the acquisition, the combined entity now boasts a customer base of 30,000 that includes coaches on every continent and over 550 professional clubs.

