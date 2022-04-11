DJ Lyxor Euro Government Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor Euro Government Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (EART LN) 11-Apr-2022 / 11:50 CET/CEST
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Euro Government Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 08-Apr-2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 8.8863
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6045000
CODE: EART LN
ISIN: LU2356220926
ISIN: LU2356220926 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EART LN
