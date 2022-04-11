DJ Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P Europe Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P Europe Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (RPAB LN) 11-Apr-2022 / 11:50 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P Europe Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 08-Apr-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 24.8835

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 868500

CODE: RPAB LN

ISIN: LU2198884491

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU2198884491 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RPAB LN Sequence No.: 154904 EQS News ID: 1325235 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1325235&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 11, 2022 05:50 ET (09:50 GMT)