Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 11.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
+100% auf News? Google, Amazon, Facebook, Apple oder Microsoft machen es möglich...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B7BR ISIN: SE0001200015 Ticker-Symbol: ICQ 
Tradegate
06.04.22
16:35 Uhr
17,740 Euro
+0,140
+0,80 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INVISIO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INVISIO AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,66017,86014:06
17,72017,80014:03
PR Newswire
11.04.2022 | 12:34
148 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

INVISIO AB: INVISIO's 2021 Annual Report and Sustainability Report now available

STOCKHOLM, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, INVISIO announced that the company's Annual Report and Sustainability Report for 2021 is available in Swedish and English. A digital copy can be downloaded at www.invisio.com.

The Annual Report includes Company Presentation, Sustainability Report, Report by the Board of Directors, Financial Statements, Auditor's Report, Corporate Governance Statement, and Remuneration Report.

To request a printed version, please email ir@invisio.com.

For additional information, please contact:

Michael Peterson, Director Investor Relations & Corporate Communication, INVISIO

Mobile: +45 5372 7733 | Email: mpn@invisio.com

This information is information that INVISIO is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication on April 11, 2022, 12:00 CEST.

About INVISIO AB (publ)

INVISIO develops and sells advanced communication systems with hearing protection that enable professionals in noisy and mission critical environments to communicate and operate effectively. The company combines insights in acoustics and human hearing with broad engineering know-how in software, materials technology and interface, among others. Sales are via the headquarter in Copenhagen and the sales offices in the USA, France, UK, Italy and Thailand as well as via a global network of partners and resellers. INVISIO's registered office is in Stockholm, Sweden, and the company's share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IVSO). Read more at www.invisio.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/invisio-ab/r/invisio-s-2021-annual-report-and-sustainability-report-now-available,c3543258

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17798/3543258/1562725.pdf

INVISIO Annual Report 2021

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17798/3543258/1562726.zip

INVISIO Annual Report 2021 (ESEF - in Swedish).zip

INVISIO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.