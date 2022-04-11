CNH Industrial N.V.: STEYR recognized as Red Dot Design Award winner for Terrus CVT tractor

The Red Dot Design Award, one of the world's largest design competitions, has recognized the STEYR Terrus CVT tractor as a winner in the Product Design category. The Red Dot Label has become established internationally as one of the most sought-after marks of quality for good design.



London, April 11, 2022

STEYR, a regional agricultural brand of CNH Industrial.

The new Terrus CVT tractor combines style and function, blending a bold and rugged exterior design with a premium interior focused on operator comfort and ergonomics. In the cab, a passenger seat can also serve as an office table and the all-new Multicontroller III armrest is customizable to user preference or application requirements, making operation more intuitive, more enjoyable, and ultimately more productive.

The Red Dot Design Award honors the outstanding design work carried out by the CNH Industrial Design team and is the latest recognition of the Company's continued excellence in industry leading style and quality.

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is a world-class equipment and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its five core Brands: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and STEYR, supplying 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment delivering a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH Industrial has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH Industrial's 37,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

For more information and the latest financial and sustainability reports visit: cnhindustrial.com

For news from CNH Industrial and its Brands visit: media.cnhindustrial.com

Media Contacts:

Rebecca Fabian Anna Angelini North America United Kingdom Tel. +1 312 515 2249 Tel. +44 (0)7725 826 007



Email: mediarelations@cnhind.com

Attachments