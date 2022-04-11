DJ Lyxor Core Japanese Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor Core Japanese Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (JAPB LN) 11-Apr-2022 / 12:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Core Japanese Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 08-Apr-2022
NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 976.6609
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 835482
CODE: JAPB LN
ISIN: LU2099287448
