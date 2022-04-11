DJ AMUNDI PRIME EURO GOVIES: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI PRIME EURO GOVIES (PR1R) 11-Apr-2022 / 12:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI PRIME EURO GOVIES

DEALING DATE: 08/04/2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 19.1552

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 48380088

CODE: PR1R

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1931975152 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PR1R Sequence No.: 154917 EQS News ID: 1325269 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1325269&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 11, 2022 06:15 ET (10:15 GMT)