



11.04.2022

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Paula Rosput Reynolds 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name BP p.l.c. b) LEI 213800LH1BZH3DI6G760 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code American Depositary Shares (each representing 6 ordinary shares of $0.25)

US0556221044 b) Nature of the transaction Shares acquired following the consummation of the merger of BP Midstream RTMS LLC with and into BP Midstream Partners LP, as contemplated by the Form-F4 registration statement filed with the SEC on 28 February 2022. c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)



Nil

863



d) Aggregated information



Volume



Price



Total



863



Nil consideration (market value $29.70)



Nil (market value $25,631.10)

e) Date of the transaction 5 April 2022 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation. This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

