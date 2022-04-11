Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Fortnox AB (publ) on Nasdaq Stockholm (47/22)

On request of Fortnox AB (publ), company registration number 556469-6291, Nasdaq Stockholm has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm with effect from April 13, 2022. As per today's date the company has a total of 609,744,700 shares. Short Name: FNOX -------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0017161243 -------------------------------------------------------- Order book id: 254941 -------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed: 609,744,700 -------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP Cleared -------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Large cap -------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP/182 -------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO -------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 10 Technology ---------------------------------- Supersector code: 1010 Technology ---------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.