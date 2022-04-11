Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 11.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
+100% auf News? Google, Amazon, Facebook, Apple oder Microsoft machen es möglich...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DWAB ISIN: SE0017161243 Ticker-Symbol: 9E80 
Frankfurt
11.04.22
09:08 Uhr
5,224 Euro
-0,024
-0,46 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FORTNOX AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FORTNOX AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
11.04.2022 | 13:17
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Fortnox AB (publ) on Nasdaq Stockholm (47/22)

On request of Fortnox AB (publ), company registration number 556469-6291,
Nasdaq Stockholm has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq
Stockholm with effect from April 13, 2022. 

As per today's date the company has a total of 609,744,700 shares.

Short Name:           FNOX          
--------------------------------------------------------
ISIN Code:           SE0017161243      
--------------------------------------------------------
Order book id:         254941         
--------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares to be listed: 609,744,700       
--------------------------------------------------------
Clearing:            CCP Cleared       
--------------------------------------------------------
Segment:            Large cap        
--------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:         STO Equities CCP/182  
--------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size Table:        MiFID II tick size table
--------------------------------------------------------
MIC:              XSTO          
--------------------------------------------------------

ICB Classification:

Industry code:   10 Technology 
----------------------------------
Supersector code: 1010 Technology
----------------------------------

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing
Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.
FORTNOX-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.