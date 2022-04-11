Anzeige
Montag, 11.04.2022
GlobeNewswire
11.04.2022 | 13:41
NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Sýn hf. - Decrease in share capital

With reference to an announcement made public by Sýn hf. (symbol: SYN) on April
11, 2022, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on
Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be decreased on April 12, 2022. 



ISIN                   IS0000020485             
Company name               SYN hf.                
Total share capital before the increase  ISK 2.964.414.740 (296.441.474 shares)
Decrease in share capital         ISK 280.645.120 (28.064.512 shares)  
Total share capital following the     ISK 2.683.769.620 (268.376.962 shares)
 increase                                    
Nominal value of each share        ISK 10                
Symbol                  SYN                  
Orderbook ID               91228
