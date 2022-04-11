Anzeige
Montag, 11.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
WKN: A1CT6Y ISIN: GB00B60BD277 
Tradegate
06.04.22
17:22 Uhr
2,020 Euro
-0,040
-1,94 %
Dow Jones News
11.04.2022 | 13:46
Superdry plc: Block listing interim review

DJ Superdry plc: Block listing interim review

Superdry plc (SDRY) 11-Apr-2022 / 12:15 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SuperdryPlc

Block listing interim review

11 April 2022 

Name of Applicant                                   Superdry plc 
                                            A. Superdry 
                                             Performance Share Plan 
 
                                           Superdry Share Save Scheme 
Name of Schemes 
                                            B. Superdry Share 
                                             Option Plan 
                                           Superdry Share Incentive Plan 
 
Period of Return                                   08/09/2021 to 08/04/2022 
                                           A. 995,881 
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 
                                           B. 423,013 
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of  A. Nil 
the last return (if any increase has been applied for): 
                                           B. Nil 
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see    A. 63,046 
LR3.5.7G): 
                                           B. 15,412 
                                           A. 932,835 
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 
                                           B. 407,601 
Ruth Daniels 
General Counsel and Company Secretary 
 
+44 (0) 1242 578376

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B60BD277 
Category Code: BLR 
TIDM:      SDRY 
LEI Code:    213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  154654 
EQS News ID:  1324545 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1324545&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 11, 2022 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
