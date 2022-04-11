Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 11.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
+100% auf News? Google, Amazon, Facebook, Apple oder Microsoft machen es möglich...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: ZAL111 ISIN: DE000ZAL1111 Ticker-Symbol: ZAL 
Xetra
11.04.22
15:22 Uhr
43,630 Euro
-2,320
-5,05 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
ZALANDO SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZALANDO SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
43,53043,57015:38
43,54043,56015:38
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ZALANDO
ZALANDO SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ZALANDO SE43,630-5,05 %
ZALANDO SE ADR23,6000,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.