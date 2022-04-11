Following Friday's launch by the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) of the Centre for Digital Trade and Innovation (C4DTI), MonetaGo is delighted to announce that Oswald Kuyler, head of strategy, Europe, will be sharing his expertise with ICC UK to help uplift capability and enable stakeholders around the centre's activity.

C4DTI is a UK-led global initiative set up in partnership with industry and government to drive the digitalisation of trade at scale. Based in a centre of excellence in the Tees Valley, the centre is an impartial convening entity that fosters an enabling environment with better connectivity, shared learning and scale.

The centre addresses a key barrier to digital trade adoption by providing a mechanism to scale and accelerate the implementation of the ICC Digital Standards Initiative (DSI) framework. As an impartial multi-stakeholder forum, C4DTI will have the capability to pilot and test systems, commission evidence and research as well as convene all stakeholders with interests in digital trade.

Kuyler, who joined MonetaGo in February from the ICC's DSI, is working with ICC UK as their Digital Standards Advisor as the organisation implements its mission to drive the future of trade. This extends his engagement in an advisory capacity to the DSI Governance board.

"The launch of the C4DTI marks a huge leap forward for digital trade in the UK and beyond," says Oswald Kuyler, head of strategy for Europe at MonetaGo. "By bringing together parties involved in digital trade at the local, national and international level, C4DTI will amplify the impartment of knowledge and experience to accelerate the take-up of standards and solutions. I'm excited about the possibilities, and look forward to contributing to the success of the centre."

"MonetaGo is thrilled to have Oswald play a role in the launch of the C4DTI," says Jesse Chenard, CEO and founder of MonetaGo. "We've long been advocates for digitalisation as a means to make global trade safer, faster and more efficient for all, but so far initiatives have been fragmented, with patchy outcomes. In order to be successful, we have to get all stakeholders around the table, and we look forward to participating in the C4DTI to achieve this."

About MonetaGo

MonetaGo provides the first-ever global solution to duplicate financing fraud in trade finance, and is the world's foremost provider of such technology to prevent both domestic and cross-border duplicate financing.

MonetaGo's Secure Financing system is proven in production, having been live since March 2018 with substantial transaction throughput.

The Secure Financing solution has been recognised as Best Solution in Trade Finance at the AMTD DigFin Innovation Awards at the Hong Kong Fintech Week 2021, and as Most Innovative Use of Blockchain in Banking and Most Effective Bank-Fintech Partnership at the IBS Intelligence Global Fintech Innovation Awards 2021. For more information, visit www.monetago.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220411005056/en/

Contacts:

Brittney Blanchard

Actual Agency for MonetaGo

teammonetago@actual.agency