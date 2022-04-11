XYZZY Partnering with Harmony to launch Next-Gen Web3 Projects

Formal partnership signed between XYZZY and blockchain platform Harmony

In talks to relaunch Mario Kart -styled game on Harmony

Partnership expected to incorporate more of XYZZY's highly anticipated Gaming, NFTs and Metaverse projects on Harmony platform

MIAMI, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami-based metaverse, gaming and NFTs studio XYZZY is teaming up with blockchain platform Harmony (ONE) following recent meetings in San Francisco, during the Game Developer Conference (GDC 2022).

XYZZY, the creators behind the world's first triple-A quality, NFT, massively multiplayer online role-playing game Realms of Ethernity (RoE), are in talks to launch a very exciting multiplayer game on Harmony. This game is the world's first NFT play-to-earn game in a specific genre backed by industry giant Mark Cuban, the billionaire, entrepreneur, media proprietor and Shark Tank celebrity. The launch is expected to be on Harmony (ONE), who will host the game on their platform, and will work with XYZZY to create a new governance token, in-game rewards token, a new play-to-earn model and a new and improved look to the hugely popular game.

"We are very excited to be partnering with a leading, community-focused blockchain like Harmony, and we're currently in discussions to launch one of our original web3 gaming titles," says a representative of XYZZY. "We have an active community of over 20,000 people for this game, of which 10,000 are token holders and at least 5,000 are scholars of some of the world's biggest gaming guilds. We're ready to see these numbers climb to unprecedented heights following our relaunch of the game."

Through this partnership, XYZZY will be working closely with the Harmony team to deploy smart contracts on Harmony One for project tokens and NFTs, and integrate the Harmony One blockchain into new and existing XYZZY projects.

Harmony's excellent infrastructure and prior success with its popular game DeFi Kingdoms and its accompanying $JEWEL token, built on the Harmony blockchain, means it is the perfect platform to take XYZZY's next-gen web3 gaming titles to the next level.

As a blockchain solution, Harmony is in a perfect position to fit in with the multichain future of the blockchain industry, and in turn, XYZZY is perfectly placed to begin building the next generation of web3 games to rival the likes of DeFi Kingdoms and more.

Disclosures:

For more information on Harmony (One), an open and fast blockchain, please visit www.harmony.one

For more information on Miami-based metaverse gaming company XYZZY, please visit www.xyzzy.ai