Brandessence Market Research And Consulting Private Limited: At 9.7% CAGR, Meningococcal Vaccines Market to hit USD 4.87 Billion in 2028, Says Brandessence Market Research

LONDON, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Meningococcal Vaccines Market Value is expected to record a valuation of USD 4.87 Billion by 2028, Registering to Accelerate at a 9.7% CAGR, According to the most recent study by Brandessence Market Research & Consulting Pvt ltd.

The Global Meningococcal Vaccines Market size was Valued at USD 2.55 Billion in 2021. Meningococcal Vaccines Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Polysaccharide Vaccine, Conjugate Vaccine, Serogroup B Vaccine) By Age Group (Infants, Children, Adolescents & Young Adults, Adults) By Vaccine Stereotype (MenB & Manic, MenACWY, MenC, MenA, MenAC) By Distribution Channel (Hospital, Online Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy) Based On Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2028

Meningococcal Vaccine Manufacturers

Sanofi Pasteur

Merck

GlaxoSmithKline

Human Biologicals Institute

LG Life Sciences

Kaketsuke

Dynavax Technologies

Janssen Pharmaceuticals

And others

Scope of meningococcal vaccine Market

The global market of meningococcal vaccine has been touted to increase and is expected to than double its value in the coming years. The vaccine is meant for the invasive meningococcal disease which refers to a bacterial infection that is caused by the gram-negative coccus and Neisseria Meningitidis. This includes the whole range of infections such as bacteremia pneumonia, bacteremia and meningitis. This is a rare disease but the meningococcal vaccines market trends show that the disease has a very high fatality rate when it is untreated and it also results in many serious complications after that. This particular meningitis is one which results in an infection on the brain's lining and also the spinal cord. This also has a potential where it can become an epidemic because the disease gets transmitted through contact by the secretion of respiratory droplets and could also have asymptomatic carriers. It has many variants which can cause a whole host of diseases all over the world. The circulation can happen over time though and is unpredictable. Also, there are vaccines available for such diseases and that is a big factor why it has never turned into a serious pandemic or epidemic.

We can expect the global meningococcal vaccine market to see a big boost in growth in the coming years and the reason for that is the drive to increase immunization all over the world. One of the biggest meningococcal vaccines market drivers has been the outbreak of Covid. There has been a pandemic which the world has been going through over the last few years and this has given rise in the infrastructure for vaccine and immunization. There have also been several breakouts of the meningococcal disease which in turn has boosted the demand in the global meningococcal vaccine market. There is stringent regulation which the markets have to deal with. Vaccines are something which effect the inner body functions so it will never be available without requisite approval. That is a major hindrance in the growth of the global market as the testing phase really takes a lot of time; this has been evident in the coronavirus-induced pandemic. What works for the vaccines though is the fact that there is a consistent expenditure being done by the governments on the research and development of the vaccines. The increase in such expenditure is a major driver of the global market.

Recent Developments

News- CanSinoBIO Announced Approval for its MCV4 Product Menhycia in China: On January 8th, 2022; CanSino Biologics Inc. announced that the National Medical Products Administration of China ("NMPA") established approval for its ACYW135 Meningococcal Conjugate Vaccine (CRM197) ("MCV4", trademark: Menhycia), making it the first of its sort to be approved in China. Utilizing CanSinoBIO's industry-driving manufactured biotechnology and formulation innovation platform, Menhycia covalently ties normal pathogenic meningococcal serogroups A, C, W135 and Y to the transporter protein CRM197. At present, Menhycia is the underlying vaccine item containing these four serogroups in China. Menhycia gives assurance to a wide range of age groups, including for kids matured 3 months to 3 years of age (47 months), by instigating solid T cell immune reactions and immunological memory for immunized youngsters.

New vaccine Launched to Combat Killer Meningococcal B Disease: On November 7th, 2021; a new vaccine was launched in New Zealand to protect infants, toddlers and teens against meningococcal disease. In New Zealand meningococcal B can beat at any age, but is most common in babies and kids under 5, followed by young people. An important and long-lasting meningococcal B epidemic among 1991 and 2007 resulted about 6128 cases and claimed 252 lives. In reaction to the outbreak, a short-term nationwide vaccination programme utilizing a tailor-made vaccine (MeNZB) was introduced between 2004 and 2008.

Segmentation analysis:

The segmentation of the global meningococcal vaccine market has been done based on vaccine type, serogroup, region and end user. The serogroups segment of the market can be done as MenB/BC, MenACWY, MenAC, MenA and MenC. On the basis of the vaccine type, the global meningococcal vaccine market has been segmented into the subcapsular, conjugate and polysaccharide types As per the end user, the market has been segmented into the pediatric, traveler and adult groups. On the basis of regions, the segmentation has been done across North America, Europe, LAMEA and Asia-Pacific.

As far as the vaccine serotype is concerned, MenC vaccine and the MenACWY vaccine segments have been very dominating and have been counting for the largest share in the market; these segments are also expected to see the greatest amount of growth as there has been a drive in many countries to immunize its citizens. The global meningococcal vaccine market has seen a great surge with the MenC vaccine and that has really surged demand with the reasons for this demand being a government-led innovation drive which will be anticipated to enhance the demand for MenC vaccine. Another fast-growing segment is the MenA vaccine which is going to see a lot of growth in the coming years and will gain a good share of the overall market.

In terms of the vaccine type, the conjugate vaccine segment is going to outweigh the rest of the segments. The reason for that has been the continuous adoption of it in the global market. It has some major advantages of immunity which is long lasting and the ability of it to induce herd immunity among people. The pharma companies and key players have all had this vaccine in their plans for the coming years. Meningococcal vaccines recent development offers a lot of opportunities to grow for this type of vaccine. The vaccine has been expected to show the greatest growth segment and register a growth that is over and above the rest of the segments.

The most important markets in the global meningococcal vaccine market are the North American as well as the European market. There is a drive to increase awareness in these countries and that is also coupled with the easily available product and further the surge of the disease. The largest market remains the North America meningococcal vaccines market and it has accounted for the biggest revenue in the last few years. There is an expectation for this region in terms of the market leader to dominate the competition in the coming years too. However, the fastest growth in the global meningococcal vaccine market has been shown in the Asia-Pacific region. The reason for that has been simply the increase in population. India and China are countries which account for the largest population in the world. The population is only increasing but with that there has been an increase in education and the increase in urbanization as well as the awareness programs induced by the government which has been a big factor in the development of these markets. Meningococcal vaccines market 2022 shows that this will be the state of affairs in this market.

On Special Requirement Meningococcal Vaccines Market Report is also available for below region:

North America

· U.S, Canada

Europe

Germany , France,U.K., Italy , Spain , Sweden , Netherland, Turkey , Switzerland , Belgium , Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

South_Korea , Japan , China , India , Australia , Philippines , Singapore , Malaysia , Thailand , Indonesia , Rest Of APAC

Latin America

Mexico , Colombia , Brazil , Argentina , Peru , Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia , UAE, Egypt , South Africa , Rest Of MEA

