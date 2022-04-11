

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech consumer price inflation accelerated in March mainly due to higher fuel prices, preliminary data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Monday.



The consumer price inflation rose to 12.7 percent in March from 11.1 percent in February. Economists had expected a 12.4 percent rise.



'The most significant acceleration of the price growth was observed for fuels, which were half as expensive in March than a year ago,' Pavla Sediva, head of Consumer Price Statistics Unit of CZSO, said.



Transport costs increased 21.6 percent yearly in March and prices for clothing and footwear grew 18.3 percent.



Prices for housing, water, energy, fuel rose by 17.6 percent and those of furnishings, households equipment and maintenance rose 10.7 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 1.7 percent in March. Economists had expected a rise of 1.4 percent.







