

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's producer price inflation continued to increase in March, figures from Statistics Lithuania showed on Monday.



The producer price index increased 23.1 percent year-on-year in March, following a 18.1 percent rise in February.



Excluding refined petroleum products, producer prices gained 16.4 percent annually in March, following a 14.7 percent increase in the preceding month.



Producer prices for products sold on the Lithuanian market increased by 39.1 percent annually in March. Prices for products sold on the foreign market rose by 11.5 percent from a year ago.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 5.5 percent in March, after a 1.5 percent rise in the prior month.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the HICP grew 15.6 percent annually in March and rose 2.4 percent from a month ago.







