

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's trade deficit widened in February, as imports increased more than exports, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Monday.



The trade deficit increased to EUR 2.459 billion in February from EUR 1.896 billion in the same month last year, the agency said.



In January, the trade deficit was EUR 2.122 billion.



Exports rose 21.9 percent annually in February, after a 25.0 percent growth in January.



Imports gained 23.8 percent yearly in February, after a 34.8 percent rise in the previous month.







