Yuka Group, Inc.: Yuka Group Inc. Expands CBD Assortment Throughout All Sales Channels

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2022 / Yuka E-Commerce ("YUKA") is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Yuka Group, Inc. ("the Company") that has just started the year with a wide range of a CBD assortment. Specializing and being well known for their CBD category, Yuka has managed to secure and expand their portfolio by onboarding double the number of brands than previous years. These new additions of brands include: Enjjoy CBD, Integrity Hempceuticals, E-Z Nite CBD, & More.

"With the Farm Bill passing in 2018, allowing the sale of the CBD-derived products and the federal legalization of industrial hemp, there was an expectancy for this market to grow into a $20 billion industry by the end of 2022." said Meir Avitan, President of Yuka Group Inc.

"It's been over 3 years now that we've partnered with the biggest online marketplaces in which permit the sale of CBD and have grossed over $8M in sales in this category alone. With over 25 lines of CBD brands within our portfolio, and a rigorous vetting process to onboard new items in which we meticulously inspect everything from third party lab testing and COA requirements, we guarantee our e-commerce partners reliability and transparency within this sensitive market." he added.

Yuka also has the ability to showcase these new brands on their own personal website BestCBDFinds.com and gain massive attraction from audiences who are more familiar with their website specifically. Amongst those brands is Enjoy CBD, a unique CBD brand that is modern and appeals more to the audience based on the effect it has and its ability to cater to everyone's needs throughout the day. Their products like the "All-Natural NANO CBD Mood Based Gummies & Tinctures" have become a best seller due to the recognition it received from partnered sales channels once it was officially onboarded by YUKA.

About Yuka E-Commerce

Yuka is an e-commerce company dedicated to providing strategic sales channels for brands looking to enter or expand in the global e-commerce market. YUKA provides a full spectrum of brand building and sales-and-marketing services to expand a client's brand reach. Services offered include not only comprehensive sales and marketing services, but also operational sales and fulfillment logistics, and product and brand photography.

For more information, visit our website at www.yukaecom.com

About Yuka Group, Inc.

Yuka is a company with a notable focus on nurturing companies that demonstrate a positive upside while striving to bring new technologies and unique products to their respective markets.

For more information, visit our website at www.Yukaecom.com

