Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 11.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
+100% auf News? Google, Amazon, Facebook, Apple oder Microsoft machen es möglich...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PZDP ISIN: CA3646031003 Ticker-Symbol: 25CN 
Frankfurt
11.04.22
08:11 Uhr
0,026 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GAMBIER GOLD CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GAMBIER GOLD CORP 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GAMBIER GOLD
GAMBIER GOLD CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GAMBIER GOLD CORP0,0260,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.