

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Curis, Inc. (CRIS) announced the FDA has placed a partial clinical hold on the company's TakeAim Lymphoma study, a phase 1/2 open-label dose escalating clinical trial investigating emavusertib in patients with B-cell malignancies. The company had already paused enrollment in the TakeAim Lymphoma study in connection with its announcement on April 4, 2022 of the FDA's partial clinical hold on the TakeAim Leukemia study.



James Dentzer, CEO of Curis, said: 'Given the clinical profile of emavusertib observed to date, we are hopeful that the study can be resumed soon, after appropriate review. We continue to be confident in the potential of emavusertib to address the high unmet need of patients with B-cell cancers, AML, or MDS.'







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CURIS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de