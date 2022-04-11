

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says Russia is deploying tens of thousands of soldiers for a major offensive in the east of the country.



Addressing South Korea's parliament on Monday, he said he fears tens of thousands of people have been killed in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol since Russian forces invaded Ukraine in February.



Speaking to South Korean lawmakers via video link, Zelenskiy said, 'we need more help if we are to survive this war.'



Speaking to CBS, Zelensky said he is 'not ready to give away' any part of the country, in return for a peace deal.



Russia has appointed a new general to direct the war after troops failed to take Kyiv, according to US and European officials.



Meanwhile, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer is set to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday in what would be the first visit by a European leader to Moscow since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.



Nine new humanitarian corridors have been agreed upon by the two sides to operate Monday to allow people fleeing the war a safe passage.



The World Bank has warned that Ukraine's economy is set to shrink by almost half this year as a result of the war.



'The magnitude of the humanitarian crisis unleashed by the war is staggering. The Russian invasion is delivering a massive blow to Ukraine's economy and it has inflicted enormous damage to infrastructure,' said Anna Bjerde, World Bank Vice President for the Europe and Central Asia region, in an economic update of the region.



The U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin pledged continued U.S support for Ukraine, providing and coordinating additional security assistance.







