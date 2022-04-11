DJ OSSIAM US MINIMUM VARIANCE ESG NR UCITS ETF 1A (USD): Net Asset Value(s)
OSSIAM US MINIMUM VARIANCE ESG NR UCITS ETF 1A (USD) (USMV) 11-Apr-2022 / 14:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: OSSIAM US MINIMUM VARIANCE ESG NR UCITS ETF 1A (USD)
DEALING DATE: 08/04/2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 294.1240
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 261302
CODE: USMV
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU0599612412 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USMV Sequence No.: 154929 EQS News ID: 1325401 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1325401&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
April 11, 2022 08:41 ET (12:41 GMT)